UPDATE: Fire Ravages Paterson Multi-Family Home

An initial report of trapped occupants thankfully proved unfounded as Paterson firefighters contained and doused a fierce overnight blaze that destroyed a multi-family home early Wednesday.

A neighbor was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation, responders said. No other injuries were reported.

The fire ignited on the second floor of the Hamilton Avenue home between Rosa Parks Boulevard and East 18th Street shortly after midnight March 29, officials said.

It instantly went to two alarms as flames roared through the 2½-story wood-frame structure, forcing the Silk City’s bravest to start out with an exterior attack. They were able to go back in a little over an hour later.

The blaze extended to a neighboring home, but firefighters limited the damage.

The fire was declared under control shortly before 2:30 a.m.

PHOTOS: thedraw_532 (FACEBOOK)

