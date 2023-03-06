UPDATE: Fire At Brownstone In Paterson Doused

Events at the Brownstone in Paterson weren't affected following a Monday evening fire.

Flames could be seen coming from the HVAC system on the roof of the West Broadway restaurant and banquet hall after a kitchen grease fire spread shortly before 6 p.m. March 6, witnesses said.

It took firefighters less than 20 minutes to douse the blaze, which they said extended to the second and third floors.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Dave L. Rampersad, who was deejaying an event Monday night, said fire officials gave them the go-ahead to continue about an hour and a half after the fire broke out.

Owners Tommy and Al Manzo were "getting a lot of calls from panicking future brides and grooms," Rampesad said. "Even though the kitchen is destroyed, they said they'll be up and running at full capacity within a few days."

******

ANYONE with original photos (not published elsewhere)? Please either text: (201) 943-2794 / Or email: jdemarco@dailyvoice.com. Or go to: Facebook: Jerry DeMarco. We will give you full credit. THANK YOU....

******

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.