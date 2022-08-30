UPDATE: Fierce Passaic County House Fire Kills Two, Authorities Confirm

Two women died in a fierce Passaic County house fire, authorities confirmed.

The three-alarm fire broke out in the basement of two-story, wood-frame home at the top of a long, steep driveway across Hamburg Turnpike from the Stumble Inn in Bloomingdale around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30.

One victim was found moments after firefighters arrived. The other was discovered shortly before the fire was declared under control around 9:30 a.m., responders at the scene said.

A cause hadn't yet been officially determined.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes, Bloomingdale Police Chief Joseph Borell and Bloomingdale Fire Chief Eric Tuason collectively confirmed the deaths without identifying the victims other than as women. No other information was provided in their brief release.

A neighbor who called 911 told CBS2 New York that he and his wife first saw thick smoke and then "flames coming out of the back of the house, maybe 10-15 feet high."

They saw similar flames shoot out the front porch moments later, he said.

Firefighters from Riverdale and Pompton Lakes were among the mutual aid responders.

Both issued statements expressing "sympathy to the victims' family and friends and our sincere concern for all of the firefighters who worked to bring the fully-involved house fire under control and locate the victims."

Valdes and the chiefs, meanwhile, wrote: "The investigation remains active and ongoing. More information will be released once it becomes available."

