UPDATE: Fair Lawn Boy Still Missing, Glen Rock Boy Found

A 16-year-old Glen Rock boy reported missing on Thursday was found safe and sound on Friday, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said. A Fair Lawn boy of the same age remained missing, however.

Mahwah police helped find the Glen Rock youngster, who already was back with his family, Ackermann said Friday morning.

"The Glen Rock Police Department would like to also thank all of the concerned citizens who reached out to us with helpful information," the chief said. "This greatly assisted our officers as they searched for this young man through the night.

"Our 'village' really came together at a time of need," he said.

A Fair Lawn boy was still missing when this story was written.

Haadi Abdul-Ghaffar (photo below) left his home shortly before 8 a.m. Friday and hadn't returned, police said.

He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt with an aviation logo, black adidas pants, green and black sneakers and a green rain jacket and could have gone to New York's Penn Station or Pennsylvania.

Anyone who sees or knows where to find Haadi is asked to call Fair Lawn PD: (201) 796-1400.

