Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Indian NJ Dad Who Abducted Son Four Years Ago Captured In England, Extradited To US
News

UPDATE: Fair Lawn Boy Found Nearly 600 Miles From Home

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Fair Lawn police Photo Credit: COURTESY: Fair Lawn PD
Anyone who sees or knows where to find Haadi is asked to call Fair Lawn PD: (201) 796-1400. Photo Credit: FLPD

A missing 16-year-old Fair Lawn boy was found safe and sound on Friday -- in Ohio, authorities confirmed.

The news came a short time after a 16-year-old Glen Rock boy who also was reported missing on Thursday was found in Mahwah.

Haadi Abdul-Ghaffar left his Fair Lawn home shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday, police said.

Police suspected he might have been headed either to New York's Penn Station of Pennsylvania.

He was reported found late Friday morning, Fair Lawn Police Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

The department thanked police in Columbus and Dayton, Ohio for their assistance.

The news out of Fair Lawn came after Glen Rock police reported that a 16-year-old boy from their town was found.

"The Glen Rock Police Department would like to also thank all of the concerned citizens who reached out to us with helpful information," Police Chief Dean Ackermann said. "This greatly assisted our officers as they searched for this young man through the night. Our 'village' really came together at a time of need."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.