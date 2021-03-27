Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
UPDATE: Englewood Homeowner Killed By Fallen Tree, Mayor Says

Jerry DeMarco
Englewood emergency responders.
Englewood emergency responders. Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

UPDATE: An Englewood homeowner died after he was struck by a falling tree Saturday morning, Mayor Michael Wildes said.

The pinned Curry Avenue homeowner was in cardiac arrest and bleeding heavily when police arrived shortly before 11 a.m.

He’s been trimming the tree when it fell, responders said.

"The individual was cutting the tree down when it fell on top of him. His legs were pinned under the tree and he had to be extricated," Wildes said.

Firefighters used air bags to free the homeowner, who suffered a severely damaged right leg and chest trauma, among other injuries.

EMS took him to Hackensack University Medical Center, where Wildes said he was pronounced dead.

