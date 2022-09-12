UPDATE: Elderly Woman Struck, Killed By Commuter Train In Westwood

An elderly woman with a wheeled walker was struck and killed by a commuter train in Westwood the morning of Monday, Sept. 12.

The Pascack Valley Line No. 1605 train had left Hoboken at 8:56 a.m. and was to arrive in Spring Valley at 10:10 a.m., NJ TRANSIT's Jim Smith said.

The call came in from Broadway and Jefferson Avenue near the Westwood train station at 9:48 a.m., he said.

The gates are working and engineers always blow their horns, area residents say.

The elderly victim was pronounced dead at the scene by an ALS unit. The train remained stopped and the area closed off by Westwood police while NJ TRANSIT investigated.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Office and Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office also responded.

There were no injuries to the crew or 30 customers on board, Smith said.

The area was cleared and reopened shortly before 12:45 p.m.

