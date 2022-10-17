UPDATE: E-Motorcycle Rider Ran Red Light Before Fatal Crash At GWB, Authorities Say

A motorcyclist who was killed when he crashed into a Port Authority police car near the George Washington Bridge had run a red light at the intersection, authorities said.

The officer had a green light on Bruce Reynolds Boulevard when the electric bike slammed into it on Lemoine Avenue at 5:45 a.m. Oct. 17, Port Authority Police Spokeswoman Lenis Valens said.

The victim's name was temporarily being withheld pending notification of next of kin, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The officer, meanwhile, was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, the prosecutor said.

Musella's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit is investigating.

The busy intersection remained closed as detectives did their work, assisted by the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which collected evidence.

