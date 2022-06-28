UPDATE: Drowning Baby, 1, Pulled From Backyard Paramus Pool

UPDATE: A 1-year-old boy was clinging to life after being pulled from a backyard pool in Paramus early Monday evening, authorities said.

Officers rushed to a call of CPR in progress at the Beechwood Drive home shortly before 7 p.m., Deputy Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

"Patrol units arrived on scene and determined that the infant was found and pulled from the backyard pool," Guidetti said.

The officers conducted CPR for about 20 minutes, then Paramus EMS -- escorted by police -- took the infant to the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, where a pulse was restored.

The baby was later transferred to Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York City in critical condition.

Paramus police and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office were investigating along with state child welfare authorities.

"At this time nothing appears suspicious," said Guidetti, the deputy police chief.

Reports of children in drowning North Jersey at this early point in the summer have become more than alarming.

A 7-year-old Newark girl drowned over the weekend in a backyard Teaneck pool that its owners rent out for parties, authorities said.

SEE: 7-Year-Old City Girl Who Drowned In Rented Teaneck Backyard Pool Was Reported Missing

More children ages 1–4 die from drowning than any other cause of death except birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

For children ages 1–14, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury death after motor vehicle crashes, the CDC says.

According to Mount Sinai, it "may be possible to revive a drowning person, even after a long period under water -- especially if the person is young and was in very cold water."

