UPDATE: Driver, 79, Hospitalized After Sedan Hits Saddle Brook Home

A 79-year-old Saddle Brook driver lost control of her sedan while parking and ended up hitting her neighbor's house.

She was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with what police Capt. John A. Zotollo, Jr. said was a minor injury after her Acura TLK crashed into a corner of the Schepis Avenue home shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday.

The impact damaged the electrical panel and forced township firefighters to shore up part of the building.

A township building inspector, a PSE&G crew and police also responded, Zotollo said.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

