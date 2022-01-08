UPDATE: Couple Found Dead, Two Young Children Unharmed, In Rochelle Park Home

UPDATE: Two young children were being cared for after authorities found their parents dead in their Rochelle Park home on Saturday.

The bodies were found in a hallway of the family's rented home on Schlosser Drive by a friend who alerted police shortly before noon, responders said.

The children -- ages 5 and 6 -- were found unharmed in the home and were being cared for, responders said.

Investigators were trying to determine how long their parents had been dead. Township police emphasized that there was no threat to the neighborhood.

Although no foul play was initially suspected, investigators said the circumstances demand a more intensive look, just to be sure.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella was expected to release a statement on Saturday. His Major Crimes Unit was investigating, along with borough police, the county Medical Examiner's Office and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Neighbors said they family had been living on the small block off Passaic Street near the township municipal complex the past few years.

Daily Voice is withholding the couple's identities given the circumstances. The street name was initially withheld, but a local daily newspaper published the exact address and photos of the home.

