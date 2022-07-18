UPDATE: BMW That Crashed During Chase Had Just Been Stolen By Paramus Home Burglars, Police Say

A stolen luxury SUV that crashed and overturned as a good Samaritan chased it was stolen moments earlier by two teenage thieves who'd broken into the owner's Paramus home, authorities said.

An auto detailer who was working at the Hasse Avenue home at the time chased the Newark pair Friday afternoon as they sped off in the 2020 X-5, which had been taken from the garage after the pair entered the house and apparently found the keys.

Officers Dan DeRienzo and Don Liu were on patrol near the corner of Farview Avenue and Century Road when both vehicles came whizzing by, Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

The SUV continued down Century Road, with the pursuing civilian in his Honda Accord just behind, the chief said.

They got onto southbound Route 17, sped through the Garden State Plaza parking lot and collided on Ann Court near Paramus Road, rolling the SUV onto its roof, Ehrenberg said.

The officers took both suspects into custody after a brief struggle, he said.

The chief identified them as Assamd Williams, 19, and a 17-year-old boy whose name couldn't be released because of his age.

Williams -- who was wanted on a fugitive warrant out of Westchester County -- remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail. He's charged with theft, burglary, conspiracy, employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime, receiving stolen property and being a fugitive from justice.

The younger teen was turned over to the Essex County Sheriff's Department on an outstanding warrant. Paramus police signed delinquency complaints charging him with resisting arrest, conspiracy and possession of stolen property.

The civilian who pursued the vehicle -- and apparently recorded video -- wasn't injured, witnesses said.

He later gave a statement to police.

All Points Towing righted and removed the SUV.

