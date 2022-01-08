UPDATE: Authorities ID Couple Found Dead With Unharmed Children In Rochelle Park Home

UPDATE: Two young children were being cared for after authorities found their parents dead in their Rochelle Park home on Saturday.

The bodies of Marcos Gagnon, 43, and his ex-wife, 35-year-old Mandy Staples, were found on the second floor of their Schlosser Drive home around 11 a.m., Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The children -- ages 5 and 6 -- were found unharmed in the home and were being cared for, responders said.

A friend had found one of the bodies on top of the other in a second-floor hallway, they said.

"A cause of death has not yet been determined," Musella said at 7 p.m. "The incident appears to be isolated."

Investigators were trying to determine how long their parents had been dead. Although no foul play was initially suspected, the circumstances demand a more intensive look, just to be sure, they said.

Musella's Major Crimes Unit was investigating, along with borough police, the county Medical Examiner's Office and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Neighbors said they family had been living on the small block off Passaic Street near the township municipal complex the past few years.

