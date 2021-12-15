UPDATE: Arrest Made In Hit-Run Crash That Injured Couple After Rockland Holiday Parade

Authorities have charged a driver with the hit-and-run crash that injured a couple as they left Suffern's annual holiday parade earlier this month.

Police in Bergen, Passaic and Rockland counties initially participated in a search that eventually led to the arrest, announced Tuesday, of Seth Snyder, 57, of Airmont.

Suffern police said he was driving a Kia SUV that struck Donna Raimondi and her husband, Billy Danzi, as they carried dinner to their car on Orange Avenue (Route 202) just south of Route 59 on Dec. 4.

Raimondi, 55, suffered serious injuries, including broken ribs and various other fractures, they said. Danzi, 71, was also injured, though not as seriously. Both were taken to nearby Good Samaritan Hospital.

The driver kept going south toward Mahwah, said village police who retrieved a side-view mirror, among other evidence (see video below).

Snyder was charged with one felony count and one misdemeanor count each of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious physical injuries, they announced in a Facebook post.

"The department would like to commend the efforts of the responding officers, our detective bureau, as well as the Rockland County Intel unit for their efforts in bringing this investigation to a successful conclusion," Suffern police wrote.

