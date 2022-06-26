UPDATE: 7-Year-Old Girl Drowns In Rented Backyard Pool In Teaneck

UPDATE: Authorities are investigating the death of a 7-year-old girl who drowned Sunday in a backyard Teaneck pool whose owners rent it out for parties.

Responding police officers found the girl at the bottom of the pool on Westervelt Place near Teaneck Road shortly after 6 p.m. They conducted CPR before escorting an ambulance to Holy Name Medical Center, where the child was pronounced dead.

"I was a part of the search party looking for her," one neighbor said. "We thought she went missing. Her body could not be seen for a good 40 mins."

The 60-something owners of the home have been renting their in-ground pool for private parties since May 21 on an Airbnb-styled app known as Swimply, according to the company website.

The 40’ x 20’ pool has depths that range from three to eight feet and is touted as "children and infant friendly," with security cameras.

The girl apparently had done there with her cousin, responders said.

