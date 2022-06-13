‘Unthinkable Tragedy:’ Devoted Single Mom Of 3 Killed In Pequannock Accident

Support is on the rise for a Pequannock family left heartbroken following the death of a devoted single mother in a local accident.

Jill Altman Russo died in a “tragic accident,” according to a GoFundMe launched by Kathy Van Dine on Sunday, June 12.

Russo leaves behind three children — two teens and one in their early 20s.

All three are in college, the fundraiser says.

More than $23,000 had been raised in less than 24 hours for the family of Russo, who is described in the campaign as a “strong, beautiful, loving single mother.”

A MealTrain has also been organized.

The funds will be used for her funeral expenses, as well as college costs and everyday needs, the GoFundMe says.

