Unsafe Levels Of Toxic Chemicals Found In Packaging At 8 Fast Food Chains: Study

Toxic chemicals known as "forever chemicals" have been found in food packaging used by eight fast-food chains, according to a new study by Consumer Reports.

The PFAs commonly found in non-stick pans and waterproof gear are also in food packaging that keep fatty and oily liquids from leaking through, often used by fast-food joints.

Exposure to PFAs have been proven to cause a suppressed immune system, lower birth weight and increased risk for some cancers, Consumer Reports says. This is problematic for food chains using the packaging because the chemicals seep into the food and are ingested by consumers, the study shows.

The more you eat out, the higher levels of PFAs there are in your body, CR says.

The following eight fast-food joints had packaging with PFAs at or above 100 parts per million total organic fluorine, according to the study:

Arby's: Paper bag for cookies

Burger King: Paper bag for cookies

Cava: Fiber tray for kids meal

Chick-fil-A: Wrapper for sandwich wrap

McDonald's: Paper bag for french fries

Nathan's: Paper bag for sides

Sweetgreen: Paper bag for foccaccia

Taco Bell: Paper bag for chips

Click here for the full Consumer Reports study.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.