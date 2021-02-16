Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Trouble Collecting Unemployment? Working NJ Man Pocketed $96,437 Before COVID, Authorities Say
News

Unregistered, Suspended: Officer Finds Out-Of-State Duo With Gun In Route 17 Speeding Stop

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Justin Hawkins, Naqwain Johnson
Justin Hawkins, Naqwain Johnson Photo Credit: PARAMUS PD

A Paramus police officer found an out-of-state duo carrying a loaded gun, nearly five dozen pills and several bags of pot for sale after stopping their speeding sedan on Route 17, authorities said.

Naqwain Johnson, 36, of Schenectady, NY and Justin Hawkins, 30, of Dallas, NC were in an unregistered 2007 Buick Lacrosse stopped by Officer Michael Mordaga on the southbound highway near the entrance to the southbound Garden State Parkway shortly after 2:30 a.m. Monday.

They’d been smoking pot in the car and Hawkins, who was driving, had a suspended license, Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

Mordaga searched the vehicle after backup Officers William Stallone, Kevin Osback, Matthew Mullick and Clario Sampson arrived, the chief said.

The officer found a 9mm Glock handgun, a smoked joint, several bags of pot, empty bags used to package drugs and a bottle with 58 unidentified prescription pills, he said.

Both men were sent to the Bergen County Jail to await first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on drug and weapons charges.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.