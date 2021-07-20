Unlicensed Driver Jailed In Hit-Run Death Of Beloved Lodi Man

An unlicensed Paterson driver was charged with the hit-and-run death of a Lodi man three months ago.

Armando “Chino” Medrano, 44, was struck near Public School No. 8 on Main Street in the early morning hours of April 24.

He was pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center a short time later.

An investigation was intensifying when Kymora Jordan, 30, who fled the scene, surrendered at Paterson police headquarters on Monday,

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora announced Tuesday.

Jordan was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, endangering an injured victim and driving while suspended causing death and sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

Medrano was “a loving father, brother, and son” who “had a giving heart,” his sister, Meredith, wrote.

“Anyone who knew him loved him,” she added in a GoFundMe fundraiser for her family.

Medrano is also survived by his parents, Josefina Rodriguez and Armando G Medrano, siblings Alfredo and Nestor, Teddy Martinez, and Marilyn Kent, and his daughter, Jolissa Mariah Medrano, whom his sister said he “loved with all of his heart.”

