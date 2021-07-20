Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: GOTCHA! Fugitive Paterson Brothers Wanted In Double Murder Captured In South Carolina
News

Unlicensed Driver Jailed In Hit-Run Death Of Beloved Lodi Man

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Kymora Jordan
Kymora Jordan Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

An unlicensed Paterson driver was charged with the hit-and-run death of a Lodi man three months ago.

Armando “Chino” Medrano, 44, was struck near Public School No. 8 on Main Street in the early morning hours of April 24.

He was pronounced dead at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center a short time later.

An investigation was intensifying when Kymora Jordan, 30, who fled the scene, surrendered at Paterson police headquarters on Monday,

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora announced Tuesday.

Jordan was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, endangering an injured victim and driving while suspended causing death and sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

Medrano was “a loving father, brother, and son” who “had a giving heart,” his sister, Meredith, wrote.

“Anyone who knew him loved him,” she added in a GoFundMe fundraiser for her family.

Medrano is also survived by his parents, Josefina Rodriguez and Armando G Medrano, siblings Alfredo and Nestor, Teddy Martinez, and Marilyn Kent, and his daughter, Jolissa Mariah Medrano, whom his sister said he “loved with all of his heart.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.