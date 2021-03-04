Units Damaged In Fort Lee Condo Fire

Firefighters doused a Thursday afternoon blaze that damaged units on two floors of a Fort Lee condominium.

Flames blew through two first-floor windows after breaking out in a crawlspace in the five-story brick Central Court Condominiums on Central Road shortly before 2 p.m.

Firefighters had the two-alarm blaze knocked down in about an hour and under control before 3:30 p.m.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Englewood and Fairview firefighters were among the mutual responders.

Tony Greco took the photo and contributed to this story.

