Union Demands Resignation Of Sewerage Leaders After Workplace Death Of Jersey Shore Dad

The recent death of a 47-year-old Jersey Shore sewerage worker has prompted an outcry from the union that represents him, NJ Advance Media reports.

Calling for the resignation of sewerage authority leaders, CWA Local 1075 says John C. Molnar should've been wearing a harness attached to a tripod while working in a manhole at Middletown Township Sewerage Authority's Beverly Way facility on May 31, the outlet said.

The union also says Molnar also should have had a calibrated gas meter to test the air in the manhole, as well as a fan blowing fresh air into the worksite.

A GoFundMe page for the widowed Hazlet dad of three had raised more than $39,500 as of Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Molnar began boxing at 15 years old and went on to win 10 amateur titles, his obituary says. He was named “Most Outstanding Boxer” and voted “Amateur Boxer of the Year” by NJ Boxing Hall of Fame in 1996, his obit says.

Molnar ended his professional boxing career with a record of 20-2-2, with 10 KOs, his obit reads.

