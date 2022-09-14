Unfounded Threat Clears Ridgewood Private School

A private school in Ridgewood was evacuated following what police said was an unfounded threat.

The unspecified threat came in via email to The Holmstead School, a non-profit extended-year middle/high school on Hope Street, on Monday, Sept. 12, Capt. Forest Lyons said.

Two Bergen County sheriff's dogs were brought in, along with a member of the sheriff's Bomb Squad, to help village police completely search the building, the captain said.

Nothing of note was found and everyone was allowed to return about an hour later, Lyons said.

Ridgewood police are investigating.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this account.

