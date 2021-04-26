Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Breaking News: Man Hit By Train In Hackensack
UNDOCUMENTED: Speeding Route 17 Motorcyclist Nabbed With No License, Registration, Insurance

Jerry DeMarco
Waldwick police with the motorcyclist.
Waldwick police with the motorcyclist. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

A speeding unlicensed driver operating an unregistered and uninsured motorcycle zig-zagged in and out of Route 17 traffic before he was caught by a pursuing Waldwick police officer in Paramus, authorities said.

The officer initially pulled back out of safety concerns but eventually caught up to the 21-year-old Jersey City motorcyclist after he exited onto Ridgewood Avenue early Saturday afternoon, Lt. Thomas Dowling said.

His 2009 Yamaha MC was impounded and he was released after receiving summonses for reckless driving, careless driving and driving without a license, registration or insurance.

A report that the driver topped 100 miles an hour couldn't be confirmed.

