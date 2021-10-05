Undocumented Pizzeria Worker From Hackensack Charged With Raping Pre-Teen

Federal authorities placed a detainer on an Ecuadoran national living in Hackensack after local authorities jailed him on charges of sexually assaulting a pre-teen.

Nelson Fabian Padilla, a 26-year-old pizzeria worker, remained held Monday in the Passaic County Jail following his arrest three days earlier on charges of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault by contact and child endangerment, records show.

ICE authorities issued a detainer so that Padilla can be brought before a U.S. District Court judge in Newark for a hearing on his immigration status if a local judge releases him under New Jersey’s bail reform law.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said detectives from his Special Victims Unit and the Hackensack Police Department began investigating after receiving a report from the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency.

They found that Padilla “engaged in sexual conduct including penetration of a child under the age of thirteen on more than one occasion,” the prosecutor said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.