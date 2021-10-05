Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 'I Hate Cops': Nurse Practitioner At Bergen Pharmacy Picks On Wrong Officer
News

Undocumented Pizzeria Worker From Hackensack Charged With Raping Pre-Teen

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Nelson Fabian Padilla
Nelson Fabian Padilla Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

Federal authorities placed a detainer on an Ecuadoran national living in Hackensack after local authorities jailed him on charges of sexually assaulting a pre-teen.

Nelson Fabian Padilla, a 26-year-old pizzeria worker, remained held Monday in the Passaic County Jail following his arrest three days earlier on charges of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault by contact and child endangerment, records show.

ICE authorities issued a detainer so that Padilla can be brought before a U.S. District Court judge in Newark for a hearing on his immigration status if a local judge releases him under New Jersey’s bail reform law.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said detectives from his Special Victims Unit and the Hackensack Police Department began investigating after receiving a report from the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency.

They found that Padilla “engaged in sexual conduct including penetration of a child under the age of thirteen on more than one occasion,” the prosecutor said.      

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.