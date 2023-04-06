Underage Teen Sexually Assaulted By Westchester Man, 27, Repeatedly In River Edge: Prosecutor

A tipster led authorities to a warehouse manager from Westchester who they said traveled to Bergen County for sex with an underage teen he met online.

Eric Palese, 27, of Tarrytown sexually assaulted the under-16-year-old child multiple times in River Edge, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said on Thursday, April 6.

Based on the charges, it was at least a half-dozen times during the second and third weeks of March.

Authorities began investigating the 6-foot, 270-pound Palese after the tip came in on Monday, the prosecutor said.

“The caller reported that the suspect contacted the child via social media and sexually assaulted the victim in River Edge,” he said.

The youngster isn't from River Edge, a law enforcement source told Daily Voice.

Palese was arrested on Tuesday and sent to the Westchester County Jail. He was transferred on Thursday to the Bergen County Jail, where he’s awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on six counts of sexual assault, two of criminal sexual contact and one of child endangerment.

Musella thanked River Edge and Tarrytown police for their assistance.

Bergen County Prosecutor's Cyber Tips Line: (201) 226-5532

