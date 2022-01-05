Uber Passenger Slapped With $600 Bill After Hours Stranded On I-95

A Virginia Uber passenger ended up paying hundreds of dollars after the car he was in got stranded on I-95 due to snow, according to WTOP.

Andrew Peters, of Richmond Virginia, told the station he was going home after arriving from San Francisco at Dulles International Airport and was clueless of the weather nightmare he was going to encounter.

“It was kind of scary,” Peters told WTOP. “We didn’t have any food or water.”

He finally made it home after a grueling nine hours and paid a $200 Uber bill. But -- to add insult to injury -- Peters said Uber added $400 in additional charges, raising his bill to $600.

Thousands of drivers were stranded on I-95 after the massive snowstorm that struck the area on Jan. 3.

Go to WTOP for more on the story.

