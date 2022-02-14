Uber Driver, Mom Of Four Found Dead In PA

A mother of four who did not return from her work as an Uber driver was found dead in Pennsylvania on Saturday, according to the police.

Christina “Christi” Marto Spicuzza, 38, of Turtle Creek, had been missing since Thursday, Feb. 10.

Two days later, the Monroeville police were called to the 500 block of Rosecrest Drive in Allegheny County around noon for a body discovery — later identified as that of Spicuzza's, authorities said in an updated release.

The victim's family had reported her as missing on Friday after she “failed to return home after taking several Uber fares on Thursday night, Feb. 10,” as stated in the release.

Pitcairn police found Spicuzza’s vehicle in the 500 block of Fourth Street in Pitcairn on Sat. Feb. 12 at 8:43 a.m., the release shows.

Spicuzza was found with a single gunshot wound, police say.

Her death is being investigated by Monroeville police with the assistance of the County police homicide unit, according to the police.

“She was the main provider for her and her family of six,” Allison Weiss write on a GoFundMe campaign page launched to help cover the expenses for her partner Brandon Marto “and their four kids, as well as the funeral costs.”

In less than 24 hours the GoFundMe page has raised $19,872 of a $30,000 goal from over 330 donors.

Spicuzza previously worked as a Customer Service Representative at Dollar Bank, an Amazon Warehouse, and a CVS before becoming an Uber driver, according to her social media profiles. She studied Polysomnography at Center Pointe School of Sleep Medicine as well as studying Business at the Community College of Allegheny County and was a 2001 graduate of Gateway Senior high school, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She described herself as “an extrovert. I love helping people. I am a team player and I love helping other people learn too. As a mother of 4, my multitasking skills are very excellent as well as my time management skills. I enjoy a challenge. I like the feeling I get when I finish a difficult task. Organization is important to me,” in part according to her LinkedIn about section which was last updated in 2020.

She is survived by her partner Brandon and their four children, according to the campaign and her social media.

Her community continues to share about the situation and its loss on social media, one writing in part “She was such a beautiful person, inside and out. Her love and light has been instilled into those babies (children), and she will continue to shine [through] in them. You will find her in their mannerisms and all of the cherished memories you have from over the years”.

Her partner has thanked the community for their support through this difficult time on his Facebook profile page.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477); callers can remain anonymous. The department can also be reached via its social media sites.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe campaign page, you can do so here.

