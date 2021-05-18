Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Two Wounded In Drive-By Shooting At Paterson's Cherished Eastside Park

Jerry DeMarco
Paterson police
Paterson police Photo Credit: Paterson PD Ceasefire Unit

One victim was struck in the head and another in the neck Monday night in a drive-by shooting that was believed to be the first outbreak of gunfire at Paterson's bucolic Eastside Park in more than a decade, responders said.

Both showed up at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center via private vehicle following the Silk City's 44th shooting of the year off Broadway shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday, they said.

Their conditions couldn't immediately be determined.

Midnight Tuesday came without details from Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora.

Mayor Andre Sayegh said he'll personally address the shooting and "discuss measures that will be taken to protect the surrounding community" during a scheduled news conference Tuesday morning with Baycora and city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale.

The measures include "vigilant patrols" and a pronounced presence of street crimes units, the mayor said.

Eastside Park had long been known for its hilltop view of the sunset, as well as its baseball fields, outdoor skating rink, tennis courts, a gazebo, rose garden and more. It drew people for decades to a neighborhood of stately Victorian homes.

More recently, the park has become a magnet for large groups of partying locals, as well as drug dealers serving out of town buyers.

Responders said Monday night's shooting occurred near the park's lower fields.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

