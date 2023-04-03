Contact Us
Two Workers Dead In JFK Construction Accident (DEVELOPING)

Cecilia Levine
Port Authority PD
Port Authority PD Photo Credit: papba.org

Two workers were killed after becoming trapped under rubble at JFK International Airport on Monday, April 3, authorities tell Daily Voice.

The workers became trapped around 11:10 a.m., while relocating utility lines at an energy plant near the airport for its redevelopment project, a spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said.

A stop order for all construction at JFK has been issued. The Port Authority is conducting the investigation.

Photos from Fox5 show equipment surrounding what appears to be a trench.

Flight operations at the airport were not affected.

The victims' identities were being withheld pending notification.

