Two Workers Dead In JFK Construction Accident (DEVELOPING)

Two workers were killed after becoming trapped under rubble at JFK International Airport on Monday, April 3, authorities tell Daily Voice.

The workers became trapped around 11:10 a.m., while relocating utility lines at an energy plant near the airport for its redevelopment project, a spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said.

A stop order for all construction at JFK has been issued. The Port Authority is conducting the investigation.

Photos from Fox5 show equipment surrounding what appears to be a trench.

Flight operations at the airport were not affected.

The victims' identities were being withheld pending notification.

