Two Women Found Dead In Home Off Route 17

A woman in her 30s and another in her 50s were found dead Monday in an East Rutherford home down the block from the borough police station.

"At this time there are no signs of foul play," Deputy Police Chief Phillip Taormina said early Monday evening.

Their identities were being temporarily withheld pending notification to next of kin, the deputy chief said.

A man said to have been the former spouse of the property owner apparently found the bodies in the rented unit off southbound Route 17 just past Route 120, barely two miles from MetLife Stadium.

Authorities initially suspected carbon monoxide might be to blame, but firefighters took readings that dismissed the possibility. Drugs may have been involved, responders said.

East Rutherford police were investigating with the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification -- which collected evidence -- and the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office, which took custody of the bodies.

