Two-Time North Jersey Megan's Law Offender Busted Again: This Time It's Infant Porn

A 66-year-old two-time convicted sex offender who’d moved to Wayne without notifying local police was arrested this week on charges of harvesting pornographic images of children less than a year old, authorities said.

George R. Moraino was living in Pompton Lakes when he was convicted of sexually assaultiing multiple boys between the ages of 9 and 15 in 2004, records show.

He was still on probation when he was caught with child pornography two years later.

State authorities designated Moraino a Tier 2 repetitive, compulsive sex offender, subject to all the requirements of Megan’s Law, according to New Jersey State Police records.

His photo was published online (black and white image above), along with information about his history and the Wanaque Avenue address in Pompton Lakes that he'd given to authorities.

Moraino was arrested again this Wednesday, Feb. 22, by members of the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crime Against Children Task Force, working in conjunction with the county prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit.

Investigators “received information pertaining to images of child sexual abuse material being uploaded to a visual search service on the Internet,” Prosecutor Camelia Valdes and Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said in a joint release.

The uploaded images "depicted children ranging in age from approximately months old to ten years old engaged in sexual acts,” the release says.

The trail led to a Wayne home where Moraino is living with other people, Valdes and Berdnik said, without disclosing the address.

Investigators charged him with child endangerment through the possession of sexual abuse materials and with giving state authorities a bogus registration address under Megan's Law. Then they sent him to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

Given his history, Moraino will likely remain held there until county and state authorities can determine how they want to proceed.

