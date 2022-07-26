Two Stabbed In Hackensack

UPDATE: Two young men who were stabbed in Hackensack have already been released from the hospital as police search for their assailant.

Both victims -- one 22, the other 21 -- know the man who stabbed them at a cluster of high-rises on Overlook Avenue at Beech Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday, Detective Capt. Michael Antista said.

Both were treated around the corner at Hackensack University Medical Center before being released, Antista said Tuesday morning.

Detectives were determining what caused the incident, the captain said.

There's no threat to the public, he added.

