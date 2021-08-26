Contact Us
Two Stabbed Dead Near Hackensack School, Arrest Made

Jerry DeMarco
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman at HUMC a short time later. Photo Credit: HACKENSACK PD

A man and woman were stabbed dead and their accused assailant was in custody following what responders said was a domestic violence incident Wednesday night in Hackensack.

The man was pronounced dead on the second floor of a home on Fairmount Avenue -- four doors down from Fairmount Elementary School -- after he'd been stabbed in the torso shortly before 8:30 p.m., responders said.

The woman was found bleeding profusely outside and was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, they said.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Office Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence at the home, where the man's body remained pending the arrival of a medical examiner. The street remained cordoned off late into the overnight.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella was expected to release preliminary information sometime Thursday morning.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

