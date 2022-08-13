Two Seriously Injured In Washington Township Motorcycle Crash

A couple was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash outside a Washington Township strip mall late Saturday afternoon.

Responders from Washington Township, Hillsdale and Westwood converged at the Washington Town Center on Pascack Road at the corner of Manhattan Avenue around 4 p.m. after the cycle reportedly collided with another vehicle.

An Advanced Life Support crew from Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck also responded.

A medical chopper that as initially called for the male victim was canceled, and both he and the woman were taken by ambulance to Hackensack University Medical Center.

Police took statements from several witnesses as part of an investigation into what happened.

******

******

