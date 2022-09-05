Contact Us
Breaking News: GOTCHA! Newark Fugitive Wanted In Carjacking Of Rockland Driver In Clifton Captured In Asbury
News

Two Police Cars, Stolen Sedan Towed Following Paramus Labor Day Pursuit, Crash

Jerry DeMarco
This Paramus police cruiser, another and the pursued stolen BMW sedan were all towed from the scene just off Route 17.
This Paramus police cruiser, another and the pursued stolen BMW sedan were all towed from the scene just off Route 17. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Two Paramus police cars and a stolen sedan all had to be towed following a damaging Labor Day pursuit that ended with several occupants in custody.

The pursuit apparently came down Farview Avenue and ended in the rear of the DCH Paramus Honda Prep Center on Pleasant Avenue off Route 17 around 11 a.m.

Four and possibly five suspects -- all believed to be juveniles -- were quickly seized.

At least one person involved in the incident had to be hospitalized, although it wasn't immediately clear whether that was an officer or suspect.

The BMW sedan, with New York license plates, was towed along with two Paramus police cruisers.

Rochelle Park police assisted.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

