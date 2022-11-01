Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Taylor Swift Bringing 'The Eras Tour' To NJ For 2 Nights
News

Two NJ Powerball Players Win $150K, Nine Win $50K

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
7-Eleven
7-Eleven Photo Credit: Google Maps (street view)

Eleven New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn on Monday, Oct. 31, winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. 

Two of those tickets were purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prizes to $150,000.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $1.2 billion for the next drawing to be held Wednesday, November 2, at 10:59 pm.

Those winning NJ tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Bergen County ($150,000): 7-Eleven #34523, 29 County Rd., Tenafly;
  • Passaic County ($150,000): Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Tpke., Hewitt;
  • Burlington County ($50,000): Acme #664, 175 Route 70, Medford;
  • Camden County ($50,000): 7-Eleven #10927, 316 Cuthbert Blvd., Westmont;
  • Hudson County ($50,000): Lotto.com, 111 Town Square Place, Jersey City;
  • Hudson County ($50,000): Canela Deli & Grocery, 5200 Hudson Ave., West New York;
  • Hudson County ($50,000): Extra Grocery & Deli, 56 Grant Ave., Kearny;
  • Monmouth County ($50,000): Welsh Farms, 300 Bay Ave., Highlands;
  • Morris County ($50,000): Shoprite Liquors of Rockaway, 439 Route 46 East, Dover;
  • Morris County ($50,000): Mine Hill Spartan LLC, 274 Route 46, Mine Hill; and,
  • Ocean County ($50,000): Wine Center of Manchester, 1023 Route 70 West, Manchester.

The winning numbers for the Monday, October 31, drawing were: 13, 19, 36, 39, and 59. The Red Power Ball number was 13. The Power Play was 3X. 

The Double Play drawing results for the Monday, October 31, drawing were: 09, 14, 52, 57 and 62. The Double Play Ball number was 24.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.