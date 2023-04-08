Two Men, Boy Seized On Attempted Murder Charges Following Passaic Drive-By

UPDATE: Two men and a teenage boy were seized by detectives on attempted murder charges for firing from a car into a crowd of people on a Passaic street last month, authorities said.

Kenneth Garcia, 21, and ex-con Luis Ledesma, 22, both of Passaic, and the 16-year-old boy were taken into custody by city detectives earlier this week in connection with the March 26 drive-by shooting on Monroe Street near Myrtle Avenue, they said.

No one was injured in the shooting, responders said at the time.

Along with attempted murder, Garcia and Ledesma were charged with aggravated assault, employing a juvenile in a crime and weapons offenses, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said in a joint release.

Ledesma was also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, they said.

Both he and Garcia are being held in the Bergen County Jail pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

The boy was detained on a delinquency complaint charging him with similar offenses, Valdes and Guzman said. He’ll be brought before a judge for a closed-door hearing in the Family Part of Superior Court in Paterson.

Like the adults, he was also accused of drug-related crimes, they said.

All three were seized following the execution of various search warrants by City of Passaic detectives assisted by their department’s Emergency Response Team, Special Operations Division, Gang Intelligence Unit, Community Response Unit, Patrol Division, and Youth Services Bureau, Valdes and Guzman said.

Members of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office CSI Unit also assisted, they said.

