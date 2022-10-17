Two Men, 70 And 63 Years Old, Shot In Broad Daylight In Paterson, Obvious Questions Arise

Two men – one 70 years old, the other 63 – were shot in the middle of a Sunday afternoon in Paterson, authorities reported, leaving more questions than answers.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro confirmed that both victims were taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center with injuries that weren’t fatal following the shooting at North 1st and Arch streets shortly after 2:30 p.m. Oct. 16.

They didn’t say, however, under what circumstances the two city residents had been shot – targeted or bystanding, possible street crime or domestic incident, for instance -- and whether any suspects had been arrested or identified.

“The investigation remains active and ongoing,” both wrote in a brief release. “More information will be released once it becomes available.”

ANYONE who witnessed the shooting or has information that could help detectives investigating it are asked to contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org. Or contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit: (973) 321-1342.

For media inquiries concerning this incident, contact Senior Assistant Prosecutor In-Charge Jennifer Fetterman of the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office at jfetterman@passaiccountynj.org or at (973) 881-4811.

