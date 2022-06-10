Two Lawsuits Filed Against North Jersey ShopRite Over Alleged Shopping Cart Injuries: Report

A North Jersey ShopRite store is facing a pair of lawsuits from women alleging they were injured by its shopping carts, NJ Advance Media reports.

The first from a 61-year-old woman says she was punctured by a loose metal bar in her supplied cart at the Belleville store in 2020, the outlet says citing court papers.

The second suit was filed against the same store by a 66-year-old woman claiming the wheels on her supplied cart locked, throwing her entire body over the cart also in 2020, NJ.com says citing papers filed in Essex County Superior Court.

Both suits accuse the grocer of negligence, failure to keep the property free of hazards, and failure to inspect and maintain their shopping carts. A ShopRite spokesperson did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's email placed Thursday, Oct. 6.

