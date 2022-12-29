Two Kids, Adults Fall Through Ice At Skating Pond In Allendale

Two child skaters who fell through the ice and two adults who went in to rescue them at the Celery Farm in Allendale checked out OK afterward, authorities said.

Fortunately, the skating pond isn't too deep in that area, Allendale Police Chief Michael Dillon said.

The 9-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy fell through the ice at the Franklin Turnpike farm shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, the chief said.

The adults also went in while removing the children from waist-deep water and muck, he said Thursday.

A borough officer on routine patrol stopped, helped them out and radioed for assistance.

All four were kept warm in police vehicles were kept warm while awaiting members of the Allendale Ambulance Corps, who took one of them to the hospital for precautionary measures, Dillon said.

Members of Rockland Mobile Care who were returning from a local hospital stopped their ambulance to assist, the chief said.

