Two From Lodi Hospitalized In Chain-Reaction DWI Crash In Passaic

An SUV driver from Passaic was charged in a chain-reaction DWI crash that sent two occupants of another vehicle to the hospital, responders said.

The 40-year-old Passaic man was headed west on Passaic Street when his 2005 Honda CRV struck a parked Nissan Frontier near Market Street around 8 p.m. Sunday, they said.

The Frontier struck a parked Hyundai Accent and then crossed the center lane and hit an eastbound 2014 Volkswagen Passat occupied by a 30-year-old driver and 66-year-old passenger, both women, from Lodi.

The women were taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

The Honda driver, meanwhile, was charged with DWI, refusing a breath test, careless driving and failure to produce documents before being released to a responsible adult.

