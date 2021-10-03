Two Firefighters Injured In Hackensack House Blaze

Two firefighters sustained minor injuries when one fell through a floor and another was burned during an overnight blaze in Hackensack, authorities said.

The first was treated at the scene, and the burned firefighter was released from St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston after being treated there, Fire Capt. Justin Derevyanik said.

The firefighters had been searching for possible trapped occupants in the vacant Ames Street home, which was under construction, Derevyanik said.

The building was empty, the captain said.

Heavy smoke and first-floor flames met the first-responding firefighters shortly before 4:30 a.m., Derevyanik said.

The fire was brought under control within an hour, he said.

The cause hadn’t been officially determined.

Mutual aid responders at the two-alarm blaze included firefighters from Englewood and Teaneck, Derevyanik said.

Hackensack University Medical Center sent ALS and BLS units. Also responding were city police and the Building Department.

The Ames Street house in Hackensack was vacant, firefighters said. Damien Danis for DAILY VOICE

