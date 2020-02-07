Two Dozen Cruise Ship Passengers Screened For Coronavirus After Docking In Bayonne

Nearly two dozen passengers aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship were screened for Coronavirus after the ship docked in Bayonne Friday, officials said.

Four passengers from the Anthem of the Seas cruise were sent to area hospitals for further screening.

Mayor Jimmy Davis said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called it a "below low risk" situation.

Royal Caribbean issued the following statement:

Like airlines, we are participating in elevated levels of guest screening to check the spread of coronavirus. We are closely monitoring developments regarding coronavirus and have rigorous medical protocols in place onboard our ships.

All other passengers disembarked normally.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.