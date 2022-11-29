Two Confirmed Dead In Route 17 Crash

Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Route 17, authorities confirmed.

The Jeep Cherokee struck a tree on Exxon station property on the northbound highway shortly after 2:30 p.m. Nov. 29, responders at the scene said.

"Both adult occupants of the vehicle were pronounced at the scene," Ramsey Police Chief Brian Lyman told Daily Voice.

One was a 96-year-old woman, responders said.

Ramsey police, firefighters and Ambulance Corps members were among the responders. A medical chopper was initially placed on standby and then canceled.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was notified. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence. The county medical examiner was expected.

Meanwhile, northbound Route 17 remained closed indefinitely at Lake Street.

