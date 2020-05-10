Two Charged In Cold-Blooded Executions Of Jersey City Rival, Pregnant Woman, Associate

Two members of the Jersey City Bloods are charged in the cold-blooded killings of a rival, his pregnant girlfriend and an associate who accompanied them on the murder mission, federal authorities announced Monday.

Markell “Sayboy” Brown, 32, and Terence “Sweet Meat” Shaw, 32, used fellow street gang member Quadel Chisolm to gain access to the Fulton Street apartment of Ishear Bailey and his girlfriend, Janaya Lee, on Jan. 16, 2017, an indictment returned by a grand jury in U.S. District Court in Newark charges.

Brown and Shaw executed Bailey, 26, shooting him in the back of the head, the left arm, and the right shoulder, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

Also shot in the back of the head was Lee, 25, who was pregnant with her second child, he said.

As they left, Brown and Shaw shot Chisolm, 31, in a hallway outside the apartment “to eliminate the possibility” that he would snitch, Carpenito said.

Surveillance video shows all three with a stolen U-Haul in the area of the killings, authorities said.

The federal indictment returned Monday charges Brown and Shaw with murder conspiracy and weapons-related offenses.

Both face potential mandatory life sentences if convicted at a trial.

Carpenito credited the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, Jersey City police and the FBI with the investigation leading to the indictment.

The three agencies participate in a Jersey City Violent Crime Initiative (VCI) created by Carpenito’s office for what he said is “the sole purpose of combating violent crime in and around Jersey City.”

Together, federal, state, county, and local agencies collaborate “to strategize and prioritize the prosecution of violent offenders who endanger the safety of the community,” the U.S. attorney said.

Participants also include Carpenito’s office, the FBI, the DEA, U.S. Marshals, the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office, New Jersey State Parole, the Hudson County Jail and the New Jersey State Police Regional Operations and Intelligence Center/Real Time Crime Center.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Desiree Grace Latzer, acting chief of Carpenito’s Violent Crime Unit in Newark is handling the case for the government.

