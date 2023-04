Two New Jersey Powerball players won big on Wednesday, April 5.

The two second-tier prizewinning tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball, taking home the $50,000 prize.

The winning numbers for the drawing were: 03, 05, 09, 42, and 52. The Red Power Ball number was 11.

The tickets were sold at Horizon House Deli in Fort Lee and Power Gas in East Orange.

