Twitter Locks Trump's Account

Twitter removed tweets from President Donald Trump's account and then locked it after he condoned violence at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

Trump posted a message to Facebook and Twitter calling the violent protestors who stormed the Capitol "patriots."

Facebook removed the post while Twitter posted a warning label initially, then removed it.

Trump's Twitter account was subsequently locked for 12 hours.

The president reportedly spent most of the afternoon in the Oval Office watching chaos unfold at the other side of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Twitter warned Trump could be permanently blocked if he continued to violate its rules.

Click here for live updaes.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.