Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

News

Twitter Down In Major Outage

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Twitter
Twitter Photo Credit: PhotoMIX-company Pixabay

Twitter was experiencing a major outage Thursday, July 14.

While Twitter's status page says "all systems operational," tweets were not loading on the main domain and thousands of users reported issues on Downdetector. Twitter appears to have gone down around 8:05 a.m.

Downdetector users joked that if Twitter were working, Twitter would be "trending hard on Twitter right now."

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.