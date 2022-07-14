Twitter Down In Major Outage

Twitter was experiencing a major outage Thursday, July 14.

While Twitter's status page says "all systems operational," tweets were not loading on the main domain and thousands of users reported issues on Downdetector. Twitter appears to have gone down around 8:05 a.m.

Downdetector users joked that if Twitter were working, Twitter would be "trending hard on Twitter right now."

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.