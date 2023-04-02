Twister Bursts Massive Sports Dome In Ocean County, 2nd Tornado Confirmed In Burlington County

One of two tornados confirmed in New Jersey ruptured one of the nation's largest sports bubbles.

The 10,000-square-foot inflatable dome at Adventure Sports & Entertainment, near Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, ruptured in the midst of the twister on Saturday night, April 1, according to the Ocean County Sheriff's Office and National Weather Service.

The theme park was expected to be closed until Wednesday, April 5.

A second tornado was confirmed in Burlington County, which also suffered significant damage.

As of 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2, there were more than 9,000 outages reported across Ocean County and 660 without power in Burlington County.

