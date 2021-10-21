Tufts Soccer Player From Hudson Valley Dies In Hot Dog Eating Contest

A college student from the Hudson Valley has died from injuries in a hot dog eating contest on Saturday, Oct. 16.

Rockland County resident Madie Nicpon, a 2019 graduate of Suffern High School, was a junior at Tufts University in Massachusetts.

She fell unconscious during an off-campus charity fundraiser and died at a Boston hospital the following day, WCVB, ABC 5 in Boston reports.

Nicpon was a biopsychology major and a member of the college's women’s lacrosse team.

News of the tragedy was shared with the university community in a statement signed by Tufts' president, dean of student affairs, and dean of the school of arts and sciences.

Approximately 3,000 students, faculty and staff gathered on campus for a candlelight vigil Sunday night.

"The number of community members who turned out to lend support to each other, to Madie’s friends, and to her family was a testament to how many lives Madie touched during her time at Tufts," the university's statement said.

At Suffern High School, Nicpon was a three-sport standout in lacrosse, field hockey, and indoor track teams at Suffern High School. She earned Academic All-America honors, was a member of the National Honor Society, and graduated in the top 10 percent of her class.

She is survived by her parents Kathy and Chris and brothers Brian and Mikey.

A GoFundMe page set up to help the Nicpon family cover medical and funeral expenses has raised around $158,000 as of Thursday morning, Oct. 21.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.